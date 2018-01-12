SPOKANE POLICE INVESTIGATE: Shell casings found in possible drive-by shooting in West Central neighborhood

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department investigating a possible drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday night in West Central Spokane. Just before 7pm officers responded to the area of 1900 west Mallon on multiple calls of shots fired in the area.



During the investigation, officers did find spent shell casings in the area, but luckily no one was injured and they did not find any damaged property. Witnesses described the possible suspect vehicle as a dark colored, older (possible late 80’s model) sedan. It’s unclear at this time who the intended target may have been.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.