SPOKANE POLICE INVESTIGATE: Shell casings found in possible driv - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SPOKANE POLICE INVESTIGATE: Shell casings found in possible drive-by shooting in West Central neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department investigating a possible drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday night in West Central Spokane. Just before 7pm officers responded to the area of 1900 west Mallon on multiple calls of shots fired in the area.

During the investigation, officers did find spent shell casings in the area, but luckily no one was injured and they did not find any damaged property. Witnesses described the possible suspect vehicle as a dark colored, older (possible late 80’s model) sedan. It’s unclear at this time who the intended target may have been.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>

  • School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:10 AM EST2018-01-12 16:10:47 GMT
    Closures and delaysClosures and delays

    School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...

    >>

    School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...

    >>

  • Spokane man arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with underage girls

    Spokane man arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with underage girls

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:53 AM EST2018-01-12 05:53:10 GMT
    . Sohng was booked into jail for 1st Degree Robbery.. Sohng was booked into jail for 1st Degree Robbery.

    RICHLAND, Wash. - Detectives have arrested a man who allegedly tried to have sex with underage girls. 38-year-old Donald T Sizer from Spokane was arrested Jan. 9 in an undercover investigation targeting online child exploitation, according to a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC). According to the report, Sizer allegedly tried to lure two underage girls in a Richland park with plans to take them to his hotel room and have sex with them. 

    >>

    RICHLAND, Wash. - Detectives have arrested a man who allegedly tried to have sex with underage girls. 38-year-old Donald T Sizer from Spokane was arrested Jan. 9 in an undercover investigation targeting online child exploitation, according to a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC). According to the report, Sizer allegedly tried to lure two underage girls in a Richland park with plans to take them to his hotel room and have sex with them. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Facebook is changing news feeds to be more "meaningful"

    Facebook is changing news feeds to be more "meaningful"

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:37 PM EST2018-01-12 17:37:26 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook is tweaking what people see to make their time on the site more "meaningful."   The company says people will likely spend less time on Facebook as a result. The changes come as critics say social media can make people feel depressed and isolated.   Facebook has said before that it will emphasize personal connections over business pages and the celebrities people follow.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook is tweaking what people see to make their time on the site more "meaningful."   The company says people will likely spend less time on Facebook as a result. The changes come as critics say social media can make people feel depressed and isolated.   Facebook has said before that it will emphasize personal connections over business pages and the celebrities people follow.

    >>

  • School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:10 AM EST2018-01-12 16:10:47 GMT
    Closures and delaysClosures and delays

    School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...

    >>

    School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...

    >>

  • Authorities searching for missing snowmobiler in Panhandle National Forest

    Authorities searching for missing snowmobiler in Panhandle National Forest

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:09 AM EST2018-01-12 16:09:34 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Authorities are searching for a snowmobiler who went missing Thursday, January 11th in the evening in the Panhandle National Forest. 62-year-old Frederick Goodwin from Rathdrum, Idaho was leaving the Skitwish Warming Hut with his riding party and while riding back to the Fernan Trail Head, he was separated from his riding party.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Authorities are searching for a snowmobiler who went missing Thursday, January 11th in the evening in the Panhandle National Forest. 62-year-old Frederick Goodwin from Rathdrum, Idaho was leaving the Skitwish Warming Hut with his riding party and while riding back to the Fernan Trail Head, he was separated from his riding party.

    >>
    •   