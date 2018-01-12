Trump denies he used vulgarity about Africa in morning tweets about DACA & immigration reform

Trump denies he used vulgarity about Africa in morning tweets about DACA & immigration reformPosted: Updated:
School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region
School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region
School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...>>
Spokane man arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with underage girls
RICHLAND, Wash. - Detectives have arrested a man who allegedly tried to have sex with underage girls. 38-year-old Donald T Sizer from Spokane was arrested Jan. 9 in an undercover investigation targeting online child exploitation, according to a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC). According to the report, Sizer allegedly tried to lure two underage girls in a Richland park with plans to take them to his hotel room and have sex with them.>>
Social media trend has kids eating laundry detergent pods, and doctors are worried
KHQ.com - What began as a joke on social media has now got some health officials actually concerned. The latest "challenge" on social media has teens eating laundry detergent. Obviously this is something you should never do because the soapy goo inside Tide PODS aren't meant to be ingested and has chemicals that can burn your mouth, esophagus, and lips.>>
Surveillance video of young teens prowling in North Spokane goes viral
SPOKANE, Wash. - Trevin Barrington and Matt Culnane took matters into their own hands when their home attracted some unwanted guests. The two roommates wanted to teach a pair of young teenagers a lesson. “I don’t want some little kid locked up for going to his old house,” said Culnane. “They’re just kids making stupid decision and hopefully they’re done.”>>
2 children die of flu in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Two children have died from the flu in Oregon, both younger than 10. Oregon Health Authority spokesman Jonathan Modie says one child died in December and the other in early January. One was younger than 5. He declined to say where the children lived. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season is severe this winter, with 14 pediatric deaths as of the last week of December. In Oregon, labs have confirmed ...>>
Facebook is changing news feeds to be more "meaningful"
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook is tweaking what people see to make their time on the site more "meaningful." The company says people will likely spend less time on Facebook as a result. The changes come as critics say social media can make people feel depressed and isolated. Facebook has said before that it will emphasize personal connections over business pages and the celebrities people follow.>>
School closures, delays, and activity cancellations for our region
School Closures/Delays Pateros School District - 2 hour delay for Friday Orient School District - 2 hour delay for Friday After School Activity Cancellations Coeur d'Alene Tribal School -No after school program and no basketba...>>
Authorities searching for missing snowmobiler in Panhandle National Forest
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Authorities are searching for a snowmobiler who went missing Thursday, January 11th in the evening in the Panhandle National Forest. 62-year-old Frederick Goodwin from Rathdrum, Idaho was leaving the Skitwish Warming Hut with his riding party and while riding back to the Fernan Trail Head, he was separated from his riding party.>>
Doctors warning for latest teen social media challenge - Eating laundry pods
KHQ.COM - A concerning trend to share with about a disturbing social media challenge becoming popular with teens for more clicks online. It's called the laundry pod challenge and doctors are warning of the dangerous side effects. Just a simple search on YouTube brings up dozens of videos with teens actually attempting to eat the toxic laundry detergent pods.>>
Trump denies he used vulgarity about Africa in morning tweets about DACA & immigration reform
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says "this was not the language used" after reports that he referred to "shithole" African nations in a meeting. Trump tweeted Friday amid criticism over his comments during a White House meeting Wednesday. The White House has not denied the language, nor have the several Republican lawmakers in the meeting.>>
SPOKANE POLICE INVESTIGATE: Shell casings found in possible drive-by shooting in West Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department investigating a possible drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday night in West Central Spokane. Just before 7pm officers responded to the area of 1900 west Mallon on multiple calls of shots fired in the area. During the investigation, officers did find spent shell casings in the area, but luckily no one was injured and they did not find any damaged property.>>
Restorium in Boundary County reports flu outbreak within the facility
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho The Restorium in Boundary County reports a flu outbreak within the facility. The cases have been reported to the Panhandle Health District including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Panhandle Health District rules to stop the spread and protect the public and residents of the Restorium include: Visitors should stay away if possible, emergencies accepted. Any visitor, volunteer or employees are asked to stay>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 11th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 11th.>>
Montana man arrested for estranged wife's shooting death
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife to death in southern Montana. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 47-year-old Joseph DeWise was arrested Thursday on a charge of deliberate homicide stemming from the death of 35-year-old Lauren DeWise. He is being held in the Gallatin County jail on $1 million bail. Sunday morning's shooting in Belgrade also critically injured one of Lauren DeWise's roommates>>
Spokane man arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with underage girls
RICHLAND, Wash. - Detectives have arrested a man who allegedly tried to have sex with underage girls. 38-year-old Donald T Sizer from Spokane was arrested Jan. 9 in an undercover investigation targeting online child exploitation, according to a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC). According to the report, Sizer allegedly tried to lure two underage girls in a Richland park with plans to take them to his hotel room and have sex with them.>>
