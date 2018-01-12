Doctors warning for latest teen social media challenge - Eating laundry pods

KHQ.COM - A concerning trend to share with about a disturbing social media challenge becoming popular with teens for more clicks online. It's called the laundry pod challenge and doctors are warning of the dangerous side effects. Just a simple search on YouTube brings up dozens of videos with teens actually attempting to eat the toxic laundry detergent pods. Doctors are warning of the dangerous side effects that include skin, eye, respiratory tract and esophagus burns.



Tide released a statement about the dangerous dare saying, "Our laundry pacs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes and they’re used safely in millions of households every day. They should be only used to clean clothes and kept up, closed and away from children. They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if it is meant as a joke.”