Missing snowmobiler found alive in Panhandle National Forest

Missing snowmobiler found alive in Panhandle National ForestPosted: Updated:
Spokane man arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with underage girls
RICHLAND, Wash. - Detectives have arrested a man who allegedly tried to have sex with underage girls. 38-year-old Donald T Sizer from Spokane was arrested Jan. 9 in an undercover investigation targeting online child exploitation, according to a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC). According to the report, Sizer allegedly tried to lure two underage girls in a Richland park with plans to take them to his hotel room and have sex with them.>>
Doctors warning for latest teen social media challenge - Eating laundry pods
KHQ.COM - A concerning trend to share with about a disturbing social media challenge becoming popular with teens for more clicks online. It's called the laundry pod challenge and doctors are warning of the dangerous side effects. Just a simple search on YouTube brings up dozens of videos with teens actually attempting to eat the toxic laundry detergent pods.>>
Social media trend has kids eating laundry detergent pods, and doctors are worried
KHQ.com - What began as a joke on social media has now got some health officials actually concerned. The latest "challenge" on social media has teens eating laundry detergent. Obviously this is something you should never do because the soapy goo inside Tide PODS aren't meant to be ingested and has chemicals that can burn your mouth, esophagus, and lips.>>
Surveillance video of young teens prowling in North Spokane goes viral
SPOKANE, Wash. - Trevin Barrington and Matt Culnane took matters into their own hands when their home attracted some unwanted guests. The two roommates wanted to teach a pair of young teenagers a lesson. “I don’t want some little kid locked up for going to his old house,” said Culnane. “They’re just kids making stupid decision and hopefully they’re done.”>>
The Latest: Another person located after California mudslide
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on deadly debris flows that devastated Montecito, California (all times local): 4:45 p.m. A man was located just moments after his name was announced as one of the people still missing after the California mudslide. At a news conference Friday, Sheriff Bill Brown said six people were still missing after the slide, including 53-year-old John Keating. Before the news conference had ended, Brown returned to the microph...>>
Some FBI documents unsealed in Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - The Latest on a documents related to the Las Vegas shooting (all times local): 4 p.m. FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big caches of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts. A U.S. judge in Nevada unsealed documents Friday showing some of what federal agents learned about Stephen Paddock in the week after the Las V...>>
Idaho Department of Correction looking to open re-entry center
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Department of Correction is looking to open a re-entry center in the Twin Falls area where as many as 120 minimum-security state prisoners could live and work. Department Director Henry Atencio confirmed the plans Tuesday. The Times-News reports the proposed re-entry center would be similar to one that closed in 2011. Gov. Butch Otter is backing the idea and has recommended funding for the center in his fiscal year 2019 budget. &...>>
WATCH: Spokane Police use special equipment to stop man trying to commit suicide by cop
SPOKANE, Wash. - Recently released body cam video demonstrates how Spokane Police were able to sue their training and special equipment to avoid shooting a man trying to commit "suicide by cop." According to the City of Spokane, the Dec. 8 incident occurred at a downtown apartment building when a man by the name of Robert allegedly began breaking windows while brandishing a knife. Officers and neighbors tried talking to Robert on the phone to calm him>>
Florida police officer wrangles 12 foot python
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A police officer in Pembroke Pines, Florida got a little more than he bargained for Thursday night while responding to a call. Officer Joey Cabrera responded to a call of a 12 and a half foot Burmese python in the middle of a street. He quickly and bravely jumped into action, wrangling the giant snake under control. Officer Cabrera then took the python to police headquarters where a licensed python remover took>>
WATCH: Prius takes wild ride on mudslide in California
BURBANK, Calif - The driver of a Prius went for a wild ride Wednesday, sliding on top of a wave of mud down a Burbank, California street. Video captured by Burbank Firefighters Local 778 has since gone viral, reaching over 73,000 views in just two days. A post shared by Burbank Firefighters (@burbankfirefighters) on Jan 9, 2018 at 6:32pm PST The driver of the Prius spoke to KTLA News, telling them that he and his girlfriend weren't sure they would survive the wild ride.>>
Human remains found in container in Tukwila, man arrested
TUKWILA, Wash. - (AP) - Police have arrested a man south of Seattle on investigation of homicide after someone found human remains in a container. The Tukwila Police Department said Friday that a resident called police Thursday afternoon after discovering the remains in a container outside. Police say the King County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the person's cause of death. Police say detectives with the department's major crimes...>>
Officers seize $700k in cocaine during Mississippi drug bust
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. - Officers found large bundles of cocaine during a traffic stop earlier this week in south Mississippi. According to WTVA, Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) officers found approximately $700,000 worth of cocaine during a safety inspection Tuesday afternoon in Hancock County. Officers stopped a 2000 Freightliner tractor/van trailer on Interstate 10 for a fuel, weight, safety and paperwork>>
State of Montana starting new effort to reduce child abuse, deaths
K-9 Halo nabs suspects in Coeur d'Alene burglary
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police Department K-9 Halo nabbed two suspects in a Coeur d'Alene burglary Thursday night. According to police, the homeowner came home and found two men stealing items from inside his house. As police arrived, a third man was found a block away in a running vehicle set up as a getaway driver. With the help of K-9 Halo, officers found the other two men. One was found hiding in a tree on a nearby>>
