Missing snowmobiler found alive in Panhandle National Forest

UPDATE:



Kootenai County Sheriff's tell us missing snowmobiler, Frederick Goodwin of Rathdrum, Idaho has been found alive in Panhandle National Forest.

Around 8:40 AM, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the local Snowmobile Club and the Volunteer Search and Rescue unit located Fredrick Goodwin. Fredrick was on foot and working his way back to the one of the trail Head. Fredrick was cold, wet and tired, and suffering from the onset of hypothermia. Medical personnel were requested for a patient evaluation and he was treated at the scene.

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts to make sure they are prepared when they venture into the back country. Being prepared and having proper clothing, extra food, water and basic safety supplies are essential for survival.

If you have questions about what equipment you should have or what the conditions are in the backcountry you can call the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Recreation Safety Section at 208-446-1300.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Authorities are searching for a snowmobiler who went missing Thursday, January 11th in the evening in the Panhandle National Forest.



62-year-old Frederick Goodwin from Rathdrum, Idaho was leaving the Skitwish Warming Hut with his riding party and while riding back to the Fernan Trail Head, he was separated from his riding party.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office mobilized its Back County Unit and the Volunteer Search and Rescue unit and responded to the Fernan Trail Head. They began a search of the area, however due to the weather and visibility they were not able to immediately locate the missing rider. As visibility and the weather conditions continued to deteriorate, the initial search was suspended until morning when weather conditions were forecasted to improve.

Additional resources were also being called in to include a helicopter from Flathead County, Two Bear Air.

At this time this is still an active search and more information will be released as the search continues.