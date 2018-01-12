Authorities say Yakima landslide at Rattlesnake Ridge could go any day

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman who saw her car being stolen refused to let it go. She ran after the car, grabbed her passenger mirror until the suspect finally stopped. She said he actually apologized. "I was just in the moment," said Isabella Trujillo. "I was determined to get my car back." She said she left the car warming up for less than a minute when the thief swooped in. It's a mistake she said she regretted instantly. "I was just in the moment,"