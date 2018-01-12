K-9 Halo nabs suspects in Coeur d'Alene burglary

Coeur d'Alene Police Department K-9 Halo nabbed two suspects in a Coeur d'Alene burglary Thursday night.

According to police, the homeowner came home and found two men stealing items from inside his house.

As police arrived, a third man was found a block away in a running vehicle set up as a getaway driver.

With the help of K-9 Halo, officers found the other two men. One was found hiding in a tree on a nearby property and the second was found two blocks away underneath a deck.

Police recovered $6,400 in stolen property.