Officers seize $700k in cocaine during Mississippi drug bust

Officers found large bundles of cocaine during a traffic stop earlier this week in south Mississippi.

According to WTVA, Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) officers found approximately $700,000 worth of cocaine during a safety inspection Tuesday afternoon in Hancock County.

Officers stopped a 2000 Freightliner tractor/van trailer on Interstate 10 for a fuel, weight, safety and paperwork inspection.

During the stop, officers discovered three bundles near the rear of the trailer. Inside the bundles, officers found approximately 30 kilograms of cocaine.

The driver, 46-year-old Barrios Pedro of Laredo, Texas, was arrested and charged with the possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

MDOT tells WTVA that the trailer was loaded with detergents and soap which was being transported from Laredo to West Palm Beach, Florida.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and MDOT law enforcement are continuing their investigation.