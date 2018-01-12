WATCH: Prius takes wild ride on mudslide in California

The driver of a Prius went for a wild ride Wednesday, sliding on top of a wave of mud down a Burbank, California street. Video captured by Burbank Firefighters Local 778 has since gone viral, reaching over 73,000 views in just two days.

The driver of the Prius spoke to KTLA News, telling them that he and his girlfriend weren't sure they would survive the wild ride.

Desionne Franklin were the last to leave the evacuated area, and he attempted to ease his car down the street to avoid puncturing his tires. That's when a burst of mud hit the car, hydroplaning the couple down the hill.

Franklin managed to get traction and maneuver the car down the hill without anyone getting hurt.

"I didn't even know a Prius could hold up in nothing like that," Franklin told KTLA.

Franklin later posted his own video on Instagram, saying he and his girlfriend "barely made it out."

A post shared by Burbank Firefighters (@burbankfirefighters) on Jan 9, 2018 at 6:32pm PST