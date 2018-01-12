Florida police officer wrangles 12 foot python

A police officer in Pembroke Pines, Florida got a little more than he bargained for Thursday night while responding to a call.

Officer Joey Cabrera responded to a call of a 12 and a half foot Burmese python in the middle of a street.

He quickly and bravely jumped into action, wrangling the giant snake under control.

Officer Cabrera then took the python to police headquarters where a licensed python remover took the snake away- but not before fellow policemen were able to pose for a photo with their new reptile friend.

Pythons are not an uncommon sight to Floridians. They are considered an invasive species and a real threat to local wildlife, pets and even children.