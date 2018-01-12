Idaho Department of Correction looking to open re-entry center

(AP) - The Idaho Department of Correction is looking to open a re-entry center in the Twin Falls area where as many as 120 minimum-security state prisoners could live and work.



Department Director Henry Atencio confirmed the plans Tuesday.



The Times-News reports the proposed re-entry center would be similar to one that closed in 2011.



Gov. Butch Otter is backing the idea and has recommended funding for the center in his fiscal year 2019 budget.



The center would bring in low-risk, low-security inmates just months away from their release date.



Officials hope the center will help reduce recidivism rates and provide some relief to the overcrowded state prison.



The department is looking to either buy or build a space for the center.



