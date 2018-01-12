Man arrested in connection with ongoing shootings in Shoshone County

On January 11th 2018 at approximately 4:00 pm, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Osburn Police Department, executed a search warrant on 502 Pine Street in Mullan, Idaho. The search warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation pertaining to shots being fired in the direction of homes in the Pine Street area of Mullan. According to the sheriff's office, this had been ongoing since December.

Deputies detained Kurt A. Morozko and he was later charged with felony and misdemeanor charges to include, unlawful discharge of a firearm, malicious injury to property, drug charges and paraphernalia charges.