Suspect charged in Cheney pot shop murder found with 'shank' inside jail

The man who admitted to murdering a Cheney pot shop employee is facing new charges after deputies say Donovan Culp was found with a five inch 'shank' in his cell at the Spokane County Jail.

According to court documents, Thursday morning a correctional officer received information about a shank being found on his assigned floor. The officer then began searching inmates to find the weapon. During the search, court documents say the officer found a five-inch metal shank with white fabric wrapped around the handle inside the front waistband of Culps’ boxer shorts.

A Spokane County deputy was dispatched to the jail where he read Culps his rights. Court documents say that Culps admitted he intentionally kept the shank in his waistband because “that is where you keep shanks.”

Culps was in court Friday facing prisoner in possession of a weapon charge. He was ordered held on a $50,000 bond in addition to the million dollar bond he's on for the murder of Lucid Cannabis Company employee Cameron Smith.

Authorities say Culps was refused service at the shop in September because he didn't have his ID. He reportedly shot at Smith, who was eating lunch in his car outside, and then broke into Smith's and drove off with the employee still inside.