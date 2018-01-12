Spokane tombstones surfacing in unusual places

It's a discovery that is as heartbreaking as it is eerie. Neighbors living in North Spokane found two tombstones in a commercial lot. They said they had nowhere else to turn to get answers, so they came together to say "Help me Hayley."

"It must have been nighttime when they rolled through here," said one neighbor. "They thought they could just kick these off the back of their truck."

People living along Atlantic, near Francis and Division, know what belongs and what doesn't. They frequently walk the grounds and quickly spot anything that just isn't right.

"This is a good thing for this to happen on my lot," one neighbor said. "They haven't been here for a week or a month. They were just dropped off (this week.)"

Both headstones are in beautiful condition. One has the name Hazel F. Gillis, born in 1903, the other Rufus Edens, born in 1899. Neither has a year of death.

"I'm hoping for the best," the neighbor said. "I'd hate to contact some people and say you know, 'your grandparents grave has been vandalized.'"

KHQ's Hayley Guenthner spent the past two days digging into this. She learned both Gillis and Edens passed away back in the 70's. They were buried in separate cemeteries in Spokane. KHQ confirmed both currently do have tombstones on their grave site. Experts believe the ones found in the empty lot were likely discarded because of some sort of error. While it gives these neighbors peace the markings weren't stolen from a grave site, they're still hopeful to connect with a family member so they can be disposed of respectfully.

This is actually the second time tombstones from Spokane cemeteries were found in strange places. About two weeks ago, two others were found dumped in Portland.

If you have any information on this or are a family member of either, please reach out to Hayley here: hayley.guenthner@khq.com