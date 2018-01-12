Spokane tombstones surfacing in unusual places

Spokane tombstones surfacing in unusual placesPosted: Updated:
Picture not so perfect: Family shares results of 'professional' photo shoot online
ST. LOUIS, M.O. - Photogenic or not, this certainly isn't what the Zaring family was expecting when they saw the results of their 'professional' photo shoot. The St. Louis family says they paid $250 to the photographer, who claimed to be a professional. What they got in return was...unique. "Ok. This is NOT a joke," Pam and Dave Zaring wrote on Facebook. According to the couple's post, their photographer said 'the shadows were really bad '>>
Spokane woman runs after stolen car, thief apologizes
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman who saw her car being stolen refused to let it go. She ran after the car, grabbed her passenger mirror until the suspect finally stopped. She said he actually apologized. "I was just in the moment," said Isabella Trujillo. "I was determined to get my car back." She said she left the car warming up for less than a minute when the thief swooped in. It's a mistake she said she regretted instantly. "I was just in the moment,">>
Authorities say Yakima landslide at Rattlesnake Ridge could go any day
LIVE: Geologists, Emergency Management and the Washington State... Officials in Yakima held a press conference today as the concern over an impending landslide continues for those in the area. Here are some of the takeaways and latest information on the growing crack along Rattlesnake Ridge:>>
Spokane school bus almost slides into vehicle full of kids
SPOKANE, Wash. - Scary video taken Thursday near Hatch Rd, just south of 57th Ave., shows a Spokane School bus sliding toward a vehicle full of kids. The driver of this vehicle was pinned between a line of cars and the guardrail, so there was nowhere to go. The bus driver eventually got out, put chains on, and was able to drive away. No one was hurt and the driver was not the one recording this video.>>
County responds to nuisance road complaint
CHENEY, Wash.- New information on a story we brought to you last week. A Cheney woman is demanding answers after her street has turned into a pond. She lives in a high risk drainage area where homes have sump pumps. The problem is the water is getting pumped into the road with nowhere to go. The county says they want to help.>>
Doctors warning for latest teen social media challenge - Eating laundry pods
KHQ.COM - A concerning trend to share with about a disturbing social media challenge becoming popular with teens for more clicks online. It's called the laundry pod challenge and doctors are warning of the dangerous side effects. Just a simple search on YouTube brings up dozens of videos with teens actually attempting to eat the toxic laundry detergent pods.>>
Spokane Valley man killed after driving into Hayden Lake
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate Saturday after a car crashed into Hayden Lake with two people inside. Both were taken to the hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead. Deputies received a call that a car was sinking at the Honeysuckle Boat Launch on Hayden Lake around 2:30 a.m.>>
Frustrations, tragedy mount for California mudslide town
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - Frustrations and dark discoveries mounted for a California town ravaged by a deadly and destructive mudslide. Most of the people of Montecito, a town usually known for its serenity and luxury, were under orders to stay out of town as gas and power were expected to be shut off Saturday for repairs.>>
Butcher trapped in freezer uses sausage to bash his way out
LONDON (AP) - A British butcher who got locked in a freezer says he was saved by a frozen sausage that he used as a battering ram. Chris McCabe says he became trapped in the walk-in freezer at his shop in Totnes, southwest England, last month when wind blew the door shut.>>
Records: FBI knew Las Vegas gunman had big gun stashes
LAS VEGAS (AP) - FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big caches of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts, according to court documents released Friday.>>
Airport: Stowing cat in checked luggage 'not recommended way' to travel
ERIE, Pa. - Erie Regional Airport Transportation Security Administration let the cat out of the bag this week. Literally. A 6-month-old female kitten named "Slim" was spotted curled up among clothing inside a checked bag. According to the Erie Times-News, 21-year-old Olivia Sari and 21-year-old Nicholas Larrison were flying from Erie, Pennsylvania to Tampa, Florida on New Year's Day when TSA officials were alerted to something peculiar>>
Spokane school bus almost slides into vehicle full of kids
SPOKANE, Wash. - Scary video taken Thursday near Hatch Rd, just south of 57th Ave., shows a Spokane School bus sliding toward a vehicle full of kids. The driver of this vehicle was pinned between a line of cars and the guardrail, so there was nowhere to go. The bus driver eventually got out, put chains on, and was able to drive away. No one was hurt and the driver was not the one recording this video.>>
How to increase your odds of survival in the wilderness
NORTH IDAHO - A Rathdrum man survives a night alone in the frigid wilderness. He was found miles from where he vanished; cold, exhausted, but alive. What if you were stranded with no way to call for help? The sheriff's office says they encourage people to take advantage of what nature has to offer, but that comes with risks. Deputies say people should carry some from of a g-p-s device. In the mountains of north Idaho, beauty surrounds with it’s snow capped trees and hills.>>
Spokane woman runs after stolen car, thief apologizes
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman who saw her car being stolen refused to let it go. She ran after the car, grabbed her passenger mirror until the suspect finally stopped. She said he actually apologized. "I was just in the moment," said Isabella Trujillo. "I was determined to get my car back." She said she left the car warming up for less than a minute when the thief swooped in. It's a mistake she said she regretted instantly. "I was just in the moment,">>
County responds to nuisance road complaint
CHENEY, Wash.- New information on a story we brought to you last week. A Cheney woman is demanding answers after her street has turned into a pond. She lives in a high risk drainage area where homes have sump pumps. The problem is the water is getting pumped into the road with nowhere to go. The county says they want to help.>>
