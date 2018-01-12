How to increase your odds of survival in the wilderness

A Rathdrum man survives a night alone in the frigid wilderness. He was found miles from where he vanished; cold, exhausted, but alive.

What if you were stranded with no way to call for help? The sheriff's office says they encourage people to take advantage of what nature has to offer, but that comes with risks. Deputies say people should carry some from of a g-p-s device.

In the mountains of north Idaho, beauty surrounds with it’s snow capped trees and hills.

But those hills and trees block cell service and depending on your cell phone carrier, service is sparse.

For example, Fourth of July Pass, it’s a dead zone. Meaning if you get lost, you may be out of luck with no way to call for help.

But, there’s a solution.

“There are some personal locating devices out there that use satellite rather than cell phone signals,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said.

Which is what the sheriff’s office recommends.

Deputies use Spot GPS; their backcountry patrol team carries them to ensure safety.

“They also have an emergency button so if you do get in trouble you can press that button and it will send a signal to the satellite,” Stinebaugh said, “which in turn will call law enforcement to let them know that you are in trouble."