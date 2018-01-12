County responds to nuisance road complaint - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

County responds to nuisance road complaint

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
CHENEY, Wash. -

New information on a story we brought to you last week. A Cheney woman is demanding answers after her street has turned into a pond. She lives in a high risk drainage area where homes have sump pumps.

The problem is the water is getting pumped into the road with nowhere to go.

The county says they want to help. Assistant Spokane County Engineer Matt Zarecor has history with the street called Raspberry Avenue. He says it's a challenging area for a couple of reasons. "One, it's really, really flat, and the other thing is the geology. The soils out there are primarily clay so you can't infiltrate water into the ground like we do in most of Spokane," said Zarecor.

He says he has come out to see the neighborhood before. "As you see, it creates some pretty significant nuisance issues and maintenance issues for us but we work with those the best we can," he said.

At the moment, there really is no other option for this neighborhood but to pump their water out onto the street.

We asked Zarecor if something went wrong and if someone made a mistake. "Yeah the history out there is a little bit interesting. This occurred at the same time that we were having basement flooding and crawl space flooding, basically below grade flooding in multiple locations and at that time (early 2000's), the county placed ordinances that put restrictions on below grade construction but those were later invalidated by the courts and thrown out so we didn't have the ability to restrict people from building crawl spaces and basements," said Zarecor.

Right now, he says the only practical solution to all of this is putting a pipe in that would tie in the discharge lines. "We are as motivated as anybody to find a solution," he said.

Zarecor says one of their biggest issues is trying to get the majority of the neighborhood engaged in this issue so a solution can happen.

However, the neighbor who brought this situation to KHQ's attention, messaged us a list of names that she's gathered who want to be involved to get the issue resolved.

The question is, who would pay for all of this? Zarecor say this needs to be a conversation with the neighborhood. It's possible that the county could finance it but they typically expect that the directly benefited parties would shoulder the cost.

