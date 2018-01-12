Spokane woman runs after stolen car, thief apologizes

A woman who saw her car being stolen refused to let it go. She ran after the car, grabbed her passenger mirror until the suspect finally stopped. She said he actually apologized.

"I was just in the moment," said Isabella Trujillo. "I was determined to get my car back."

She said she left the car warming up for less than a minute when the thief swooped in. It's a mistake she said she regretted instantly.

"I was just in the moment," she said. "I ran up to the window and said 'get out of my car.' He was just shaking his head. I grabbed the mirror and slid (with the car) all the way to the corner."

Security video captured the whole thing. After her finally stopped and got out, Trujillo said he said he was sorry.

"He basically gave me a pat on the back," she said. "I said 'I don't care if you're sorry, go away.'"

She wants the thief caught and to remember this message.

"How about you work," she said. "Save up your own money and buy your own car."

She did call the police. If you recognize the man in the footage or know anything about this, call crime check.