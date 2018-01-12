Spokane school bus almost slides into vehicle full of kids

Scary video taken Thursday near Hatch Rd, just south of 57th Ave., shows a Spokane School bus sliding toward a vehicle full of kids.

The driver of this vehicle was pinned between a line of cars and the guardrail, so there was nowhere to go.

The bus driver eventually got out, put chains on, and was able to drive away.

No one was hurt and the driver was not the one recording this video.

Durham School Services says all school buses were required to use chains on the South Hill Thursday unless part of their route required them to use a highway.

The bus driver from the video did not have chains on when they tried to make it up the hill.

Parents KHQ spoke with say the bus driver should have put chains on at the bottom of the hill.

Durham School Services says they are reviewing the incident with the driver.

This is a developing story and will be updated.