Airport: Stowing cat in checked luggage 'not recommended way' to travel

Erie Regional Airport Transportation Security Administration let the cat out of the bag this week. Literally.

A 6-month-old female kitten named "Slim" was spotted curled up among clothing inside a checked bag.

According to the Erie Times-News, 21-year-old Olivia Sari and 21-year-old Nicholas Larrison were flying from Erie, Pennsylvania to Tampa, Florida on New Year's Day when TSA officials were alerted to something peculiar packed in their luggage- their pet.

What wasn't packed in the bag was air, water and food for poor Slim.

The couple faces animal cruelty charges and possible fines in Pennsylvania, the Times-News reports. They also had to fly back to Florida without their cat, which the airport confiscated.

“While this could have been extremely dangerous for the cat, Slim is just fine and is currently under the care of the Humane Society,” TSA spokesman Mike England wrote on Twitter.

Airport officials told the Erie Times-News that they'd never seen anything like this.

“Twenty-eight years I’ve been here. I’ve seen some unique things. I’ve been involved in plenty of unique things. This is a first,” Ian Bogle, the airport’s director of public safety and facilities, said.