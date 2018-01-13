Police fatally shoot man near Puyallup Recreation Center

(AP) - Authorities say a man who fired shots at police is dead after seven officers returned fire in an incident near the Puyallup Recreation Center.



The News Tribune reports police were dispatched to the area at 4 p.m. Friday on a report of a man acting erratically.



Puyallup police spokesman Scott Engle says the man left his car and ran behind the center, taking a defensive position behind a utility pole.



Engle says officers unsuccessfully attempted to communicate with the man and to approach him.



Engle says the man fired his rifle once as they approached, then fired again. Engle says seven officers returned fire, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.



The Metro Cities Crime Response Unit, a conglomerate of Pierce County's smaller law enforcement agencies, is investigating.

1/12/2018 7:24:42 PM (GMT -8:00)