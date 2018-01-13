Picture not so perfect: Family shares results of 'professional' photo shoot online

Photogenic or not, this certainly isn't what the Zaring family was expecting when they saw the results of their 'professional' photo shoot.

The St. Louis family says they paid $250 to the photographer, who claimed to be a professional. What they got in return was...unique.

"Ok. This is NOT a joke," Pam and Dave Zaring wrote on Facebook. According to the couple's post, their photographer said 'the shadows were really bad ' and she was never taught how to retouch pictures, which by the pictures the family received, it's pretty obvious that's the case.

Instead of getting upset, the family opted to share the images online to give everyone a good laugh.

"I literally have not laughed this hard in years! You can't make this stuff up," the Facebook post reads. The post has garnered over 200,000 shares and hundreds of thousands of reactions.