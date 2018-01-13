Spokane Valley man killed after driving into Hayden Lake

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate Saturday after a car crashed into Hayden Lake with two people inside. Both were taken to the hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead.

Deputies received a call that a car was sinking at the Honeysuckle Boat Launch on Hayden Lake around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, along with Idaho State Police and medical personnel from Northern Lakes Fire and Coeur d'Alene Fire, they found a 25-year-old woman holding on to the dock but still in the water. The sheriff's office's dive team were able to get the driver out of the car, and both were taken to Kootenai Health. The woman, identified as Andrea Berkley of Post Falls, was treated for minor injuries. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Christoper Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Traffic Investigation Team was working Saturday to determine what caused the crash. The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and additional details were not immediately available.