Polson mail carriers arrested for suspected meth trafficking

Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes.



Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.



The Missoulian reports the pair were arrested Thursday and released from custody on Friday because of a lack of jail space. A search of their home found nearly a half pound of meth, $1,000 in cash and 10 firearms.



Officials with the U.S. Postal Inspector and the U.S. Marshals Service participated in the investigation.



Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

