Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas st - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Chelan Co. sex offender registry Photo: Chelan Co. sex offender registry
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

UPDATE: Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports that early Saturday morning, around 5 a.m., Spokane Valley deputies responded to a panic alarm at the gas station. Already in the area, deputies arrived quickly and found the 24-hour store dark inside with the front door unlocked. When they began to enter, they found a man, later identified as Rush, exiting the bathroom. Rush was immediately detained as deputies worked to find anyone else inside the business.

A woman in her early 40s was found inside the bathroom partially dressed. She told deputies she had been beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted by Rush. She received immediate medical attention at the scene and was taken to a local hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Major Crimes detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

Rush, a convicted felon and a Level 3 registered sex offender from Chelan County was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first degree rape and second degree assault.

The investigation is on going and deputies say no additional information is available. 

Previous coverage:

Major Crimes detectives were on the scene of a gas station robbery in Spokane Valley that sent the clerk to the hospital Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call of a robbery at the Cenex gas station near the intersection of Trent and Vista around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene they saw the robbery suspect leaving the gas station and he was taken into custody. 

Officers on scene say the clerk was assaulted and has been taken to the hospital, but the details of the assault have not yet been released. The condition of the clerk is unknown at this time.

We are working to confirm additional details Saturday. As we learn more, we will update this story.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape

    S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape

    Saturday, January 13 2018 5:56 PM EST2018-01-13 22:56:51 GMT

    SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.

    >>

    SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.

    >>

  • Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

    Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

    Saturday, January 13 2018 9:16 PM EST2018-01-14 02:16:09 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

    >>

  • Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset

    Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset

    Saturday, January 13 2018 7:40 PM EST2018-01-14 00:40:14 GMT

    CERES, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night. Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

    >>

    CERES, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night. Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Stevens County fire crews respond to serious head-on crash

    Stevens County fire crews respond to serious head-on crash

    Sunday, January 14 2018 2:47 AM EST2018-01-14 07:47:00 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash.- Fire crews in Stevens County are on scene of a head on crash north of Deer Park on Highway 395 at Williams Valley Road. Emergency crews say there were seven people involved in three cars. Two patients were transported with critical injuries and another with serious injuries. Washington State Patrol is on scene and the highway will be closed for the next several hours. 

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash.- Fire crews in Stevens County are on scene of a head on crash north of Deer Park on Highway 395 at Williams Valley Road. Emergency crews say there were seven people involved in three cars. Two patients were transported with critical injuries and another with serious injuries. Washington State Patrol is on scene and the highway will be closed for the next several hours. 

    >>

  • Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

    Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

    Saturday, January 13 2018 9:16 PM EST2018-01-14 02:16:09 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

    >>

  • California mudslide death toll rises to 19

    California mudslide death toll rises to 19

    Saturday, January 13 2018 8:14 PM EST2018-01-14 01:14:38 GMT

    MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - The death toll in the Montecito, California, mudslides has risen by one to 19 and the number of remaining missing has decreased to five.    Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says the body of missing 25-year-old Morgan Christine Corey woman was found Saturday. Her 12-year-old sister, Sawyer Corey, was found dead earlier.

    >>

    MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - The death toll in the Montecito, California, mudslides has risen by one to 19 and the number of remaining missing has decreased to five.    Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says the body of missing 25-year-old Morgan Christine Corey woman was found Saturday. Her 12-year-old sister, Sawyer Corey, was found dead earlier.

    >>
    •   