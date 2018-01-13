Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

UPDATE: Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports that early Saturday morning, around 5 a.m., Spokane Valley deputies responded to a panic alarm at the gas station. Already in the area, deputies arrived quickly and found the 24-hour store dark inside with the front door unlocked. When they began to enter, they found a man, later identified as Rush, exiting the bathroom. Rush was immediately detained as deputies worked to find anyone else inside the business.

A woman in her early 40s was found inside the bathroom partially dressed. She told deputies she had been beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted by Rush. She received immediate medical attention at the scene and was taken to a local hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Major Crimes detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

Rush, a convicted felon and a Level 3 registered sex offender from Chelan County was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first degree rape and second degree assault.

The investigation is on going and deputies say no additional information is available.

