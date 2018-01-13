Second arrest made in shooting death of former Spokane Empire player

Spokane Police say a second person has been arrested in the shooting death of former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims.

Just before 1:00 a.m. on October 8th, an argument broke out outside businesses in the area of Sprague Avenue and Washington Street. During the confrontation a man displayed a knife, another grabbed a handgun and fired a shot. Sims was struck by the bullet.

Following an investigation, Major Crimes detectives arrested 25-year-old Ricky Tanner on October 11. Detectives believe Tanner was the man who fired the gun.

Tanner has an extensive criminal record. He pleaded guilty in January 2015 to Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and was picked up for 3rd degree Assault in July of 2013. Tanner was arrested for Assault in the 3rd degree a few months later in September of 2013, and in November of 2013 he was arrested for 2nd degree robbery.

Three months after the shooting, Spokane Police say they have arrested a second suspect in connection to the crime. Payton J. Bradford, was booked into Spokane County Jail Friday night and charged with second degree murder.

Smith is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.