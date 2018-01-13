Police: Bar employee kills patron who opened fire in lot

Authorities in western Washington state say they're investigating after a bar patron opened fire in the parking lot Saturday morning and injured a man before being shot and killed by a bar employee.



The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office tells The Daily Herald that the Major Crimes Unit is investigating following the shooting that occurred at 2 a.m. in the parking lot of O'Finnigans Pub on Highway 99 in Everett.



Spokeswoman Shari Ireton says bar patrons got into an argument and a 29-year-old man went outside and got a gun from his vehicle.



Ireton says he opened fire and hit a 23-year-old Lynnwood man, who was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.



Police say a 28-year-old bar employee pulled his weapon and shot and killed the man who initially opened fire.



Names haven't been released.



