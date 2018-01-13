S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rapePosted: Updated:
S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape
SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.>>
Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.>>
Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset
CERES, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night. Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.>>
Spokane Valley man killed after driving into Hayden Lake
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate Saturday after a car crashed into Hayden Lake with two people inside. Both were taken to the hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead. Deputies received a call that a car was sinking at the Honeysuckle Boat Launch on Hayden Lake around 2:30 a.m.>>
Stevens County fire crews respond to serious head-on crash
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash.- Fire crews in Stevens County are on scene of a head on crash north of Deer Park on Highway 395 at Williams Valley Road. Emergency crews say there were seven people involved in three cars. Two patients were transported with critical injuries and another with serious injuries. Washington State Patrol is on scene and the highway will be closed for the next several hours.>>
Picture not so perfect: Family shares results of 'professional' photo shoot online
ST. LOUIS, M.O. - Photogenic or not, this certainly isn't what the Zaring family was expecting when they saw the results of their 'professional' photo shoot. The St. Louis family says they paid $250 to the photographer, who claimed to be a professional. What they got in return was...unique. "Ok. This is NOT a joke," Pam and Dave Zaring wrote on Facebook. According to the couple's post, their photographer said 'the shadows were really bad '>>
Stevens County fire crews respond to serious head-on crash
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash.- Fire crews in Stevens County are on scene of a head on crash north of Deer Park on Highway 395 at Williams Valley Road. Emergency crews say there were seven people involved in three cars. Two patients were transported with critical injuries and another with serious injuries. Washington State Patrol is on scene and the highway will be closed for the next several hours.>>
Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.>>
California mudslide death toll rises to 19
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - The death toll in the Montecito, California, mudslides has risen by one to 19 and the number of remaining missing has decreased to five. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says the body of missing 25-year-old Morgan Christine Corey woman was found Saturday. Her 12-year-old sister, Sawyer Corey, was found dead earlier.>>
Illinois AG says 11-year-old girl can use medical marijuana at school
CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois attorney general's office has told a federal court it will allow a suburban Chicago school district to administer medical marijuana to an 11-year-old leukemia patient to treat her for seizure disorders.>>
Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset
CERES, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night. Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.>>
Second arrest made in shooting death of former Spokane Empire player
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a second person has been arrested in the shooting death of former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Just before 1:00 a.m. on October 8th, an argument broke out outside businesses in the area of Sprague Avenue and Washington Street. During the confrontation a man displayed a knife, another grabbed a handgun and fired a shot. Sims was struck by the bullet.>>
Hawaii governor apologizes for false alert
HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii Gov. David Ige is apologizing for the "pain and confusion" caused by false ballistic missile attack alert. In a conciliatory news conference Saturday, Ige promised to evaluate the testing system to ensure such a mistake would never happen again.>>
Hawaii officials mistakenly warn of inbound missile
HONOLULU (AP) - A false alarm that warned of a ballistic missile headed for Hawaii sent the islands into a panic Saturday, with people abandoning cars in a highway and preparing to flee their homes until officials said the cellphone alert was a mistake.>>
Bipartisan deal would create 12-year citizenship pathway
WASHINGTON (AP) - A bipartisan agreement among a handful of senators to prevent deportation of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants includes a pathway to citizenship that would take up to 12 years. The Associated Press on Saturday obtained details of the deal that includes $1.6 billion for structures including a wall for border security.>>
S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape
SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.>>
