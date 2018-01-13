Bipartisan deal would create 12-year citizenship pathway - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bipartisan deal would create 12-year citizenship pathway

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

A bipartisan agreement among a handful of senators to prevent deportation of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants includes a pathway to citizenship that would take up to 12 years.

The Associated Press on Saturday obtained details of the deal that includes $1.6 billion for structures including a wall for border security.

The agreement between three Republican and three Democratic senators would prevent deportation of hundreds of thousands of so-called Dreamers, who were brought to this country as children and are here illegally.

President Donald Trump and some GOP congressional leaders have said the bipartisan deal is insufficient. Its proponents — led by Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. — say they are continuing to round up supporters in hopes of building momentum for their plan.

Political battle lines intensified following Trump’s vulgar description of African nations and derogatory comments about Haiti at a White House meeting last Thursday, and its fate is uncertain.

A showdown was expected by Friday, the deadline for Congress approving a spending bill to prevent a government shutdown the following day. Some Democrats are threatening to withhold needed votes for the budget measure unless there’s an immigration accord.

Some details of the bipartisan Senate compromise:

DREAMERS

Twelve-year pathway to citizenship. Can be reduced by up to two years for time in U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the Obama-era initiative Trump wants to terminate.

Once Dreamers become citizens, they would not be able to sponsor their parents to also become citizens. Parents would qualify for three-year work permits, which could be renewed repeatedly.

BORDER SECURITY

$1.6 billion for designing and building structures including a wall. That’s the same amount Trump requested for this year to build or replace 74 miles of fencing in Texas and California.

Additional $1.1 billion surveillance technology, retaining and relocating Border Patrol agents.

Other steps including body cameras, rescue beacons, more investigators for Border Patrol.

VISA LOTTERY

Lottery distributes up to 50,000 for visas annually to people from countries that send few immigrants to the U.S. It is a major entry way for people from African nations.

Instead, half those visas would go to people from “priority countries” with low rates of immigration to the U.S. Priority to applicants under a “merit-based” system. Documents did not define what those terms mean.

Other half of the visas would go to people currently receiving temporary protected status. It gives several hundred thousand people from countries struggling with natural disasters or armed conflicts the right to live and work in the U.S. Trump has curtailed it for people from El Salvador, Haiti, Sudan and Nicaragua.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape

    S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape

    Saturday, January 13 2018 5:56 PM EST2018-01-13 22:56:51 GMT

    SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.

    >>

    SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.

    >>

  • Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

    Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

    Saturday, January 13 2018 9:16 PM EST2018-01-14 02:16:09 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

    >>

  • Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset

    Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset

    Saturday, January 13 2018 7:40 PM EST2018-01-14 00:40:14 GMT

    CERES, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night. Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

    >>

    CERES, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night. Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Stevens County fire crews respond to serious head-on crash

    Stevens County fire crews respond to serious head-on crash

    Sunday, January 14 2018 2:47 AM EST2018-01-14 07:47:00 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash.- Fire crews in Stevens County are on scene of a head on crash north of Deer Park on Highway 395 at Williams Valley Road. Emergency crews say there were seven people involved in three cars. Two patients were transported with critical injuries and another with serious injuries. Washington State Patrol is on scene and the highway will be closed for the next several hours. 

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash.- Fire crews in Stevens County are on scene of a head on crash north of Deer Park on Highway 395 at Williams Valley Road. Emergency crews say there were seven people involved in three cars. Two patients were transported with critical injuries and another with serious injuries. Washington State Patrol is on scene and the highway will be closed for the next several hours. 

    >>

  • Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

    Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

    Saturday, January 13 2018 9:16 PM EST2018-01-14 02:16:09 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

    >>

  • California mudslide death toll rises to 19

    California mudslide death toll rises to 19

    Saturday, January 13 2018 8:14 PM EST2018-01-14 01:14:38 GMT

    MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - The death toll in the Montecito, California, mudslides has risen by one to 19 and the number of remaining missing has decreased to five.    Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says the body of missing 25-year-old Morgan Christine Corey woman was found Saturday. Her 12-year-old sister, Sawyer Corey, was found dead earlier.

    >>

    MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - The death toll in the Montecito, California, mudslides has risen by one to 19 and the number of remaining missing has decreased to five.    Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says the body of missing 25-year-old Morgan Christine Corey woman was found Saturday. Her 12-year-old sister, Sawyer Corey, was found dead earlier.

    >>
    •   