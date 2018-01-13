Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset

A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night.

Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

During their investigation police determined 28-year-old Matthew Nicholson had been in his bedroom playing video games when he became upset and started yelling, when the woman, Nicholson's mother, went to check on him, the two began to argue. During the argument, Nicholson broke his headset and blamed his mother.

Nicholson threatened to kill both his mother and father, then police say he got a gun from the house and used it to shoot two rounds into the wall and then shoot his mother in the head.

The suspect's father was able to wrestle the gun away from him, and Nicholson drove to a relatives house in Riverbank, about 12 miles away.

Police were able to pull him over and took him into custody without incident.

Nicholson was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of homicide. He was held without bail.