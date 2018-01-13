Illinois AG says 11-year-old girl can use medical marijuana at school

The Illinois attorney general's office has told a federal court it will allow a suburban Chicago school district to administer medical marijuana to an 11-year-old leukemia patient to treat her for seizure disorders.



The commitment made to Judge John Blakey on Friday came two days after the student's parents sued Schaumburg-based District 54 and the state for the girl's right to take medical marijuana at school. Illinois' medical cannabis law prohibits possessing or using marijuana on school grounds or buses.



The parents said the policy violates the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.



School district officials said they will administer cannabis to the sixth grader until they get further clarification from the attorney general. An assistant attorney general told Blakey his office would allow the school to administer the drug until the office can figure out how to address the state law.



After Friday's hearing, the girl's parents said they were relieved and excited by the outcome.



Another hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.

