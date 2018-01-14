Stevens County fire crews respond to serious head-on crash

11:45 p.m.- Fire crews in Stevens County are on scene of a head on crash north of Deer Park on Highway 395 at Williams Valley Road.

Emergency crews say there were seven people involved in three cars.

Two patients were transported with critical injuries and another with serious injuries.

Washington State Patrol is on scene and the highway will be closed for the next several hours.

There is a detour in place but drivers are being asked to avoid the area.