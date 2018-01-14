Magnitude 7.1 quake hits off Peru, killing at least 1 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Magnitude 7.1 quake hits off Peru, killing at least 1

Posted: Updated:
LIMA, Peru -

A powerful earthquake struck off Peru’s coast early Sunday, tumbling adobe homes in small, rural towns, killing at least one person and leaving dozens injured, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the early morning quake had a magnitude of 7.1 and was centered 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Acari in the Arequipa department of southwestern Peru.

The quake jolted people awake as far away as capital city of Lima, some 350 miles (560 kilometers) from Acari, blocked some roads, collapsed adobe homes in several towns and left at least one supermarket a jumble of fallen crackers boxes and soda bottles.

Arequipa Gov. Yamila Osorio said a 55-year-old man killed when he was crushed by a fallen rock and the National Civil Defense Institute said at least 57 people were injured — 23 of them in Chala district, a coastal area dependent on fishing and mining that is popular with tourists.

Photographs posted on social media showed evacuated tourists sitting outside one hotel before dawn.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Twitter he was in route to the affected region to “verify the magnitude of the damage and send the needed humanitarian aid.”

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially warned of that hazardous waves could hit Peru and Chile, but later stated there was no longer any tsunami threat from the quake.

The quake came four days before Pope Francis was set to arrive in Peru.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape

    S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape

    Saturday, January 13 2018 5:56 PM EST2018-01-13 22:56:51 GMT

    SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.

    >>

    SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.

    >>

  • Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

    Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

    Saturday, January 13 2018 9:16 PM EST2018-01-14 02:16:09 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

    >>

  • Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset

    Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset

    Saturday, January 13 2018 7:40 PM EST2018-01-14 00:40:14 GMT

    CERES, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night. Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

    >>

    CERES, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night. Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

    Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

    Sunday, January 14 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-01-14 22:27:38 GMT

    NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Police say former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California.    Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department says Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation.    Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed.

    >>

    NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Police say former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California.    Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department says Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation.    Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed.

    >>

  • 2 people hospitalized after car slides off road, down embankment near Reardan

    2 people hospitalized after car slides off road, down embankment near Reardan

    Sunday, January 14 2018 5:12 PM EST2018-01-14 22:12:24 GMT

    REARDAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports two people were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center Sunday morning after the car they were in slid on an icy road and down a 100-foot embankment about five miles north of Reardan in Lincoln County.

    >>

    REARDAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports two people were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center Sunday morning after the car they were in slid on an icy road and down a 100-foot embankment about five miles north of Reardan in Lincoln County.

    >>

  • Police say man charged with kidnapping after holding boy hostage for 30 hours

    Police say man charged with kidnapping after holding boy hostage for 30 hours

    Sunday, January 14 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-01-14 21:46:13 GMT

    WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) - Authorities outside Cincinnati have jailed a 31-year-old man after they say he surrendered to end a hostage standoff of around 30 hours.    Butler County authorities say a 10-year-old boy was taken to a hospital Sunday morning as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

    >>

    WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) - Authorities outside Cincinnati have jailed a 31-year-old man after they say he surrendered to end a hostage standoff of around 30 hours.    Butler County authorities say a 10-year-old boy was taken to a hospital Sunday morning as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

    >>
    •   