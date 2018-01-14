Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharingPosted: Updated:
S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape
SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.>>
Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.>>
Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset
CERES, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night. Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.>>
Stevens County fire crews respond to serious head-on crash
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash.- Fire crews in Stevens County are on scene of a head on crash north of Deer Park on Highway 395 at Williams Valley Road. Emergency crews say there were seven people involved in three cars. Two patients were transported with critical injuries and another with serious injuries. Washington State Patrol is on scene and the highway will be closed for the next several hours.>>
Spokane Valley man killed after driving into Hayden Lake
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate Saturday after a car crashed into Hayden Lake with two people inside. Both were taken to the hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead. Deputies received a call that a car was sinking at the Honeysuckle Boat Launch on Hayden Lake around 2:30 a.m.>>
Firefighters rescue two people after car crashes into second story of California building
Fire crews worked early Sunday morning to rescue two people after they crashed their car into the second story of a small office building. Officials say the vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne, landing in the building. One person was able to get out of the car themselves, another person had to be rescued by firefighters. Both victims had minor injuries according to firefighters.>>
