Missouri students offer candy 'bribes' in exchange for snow day

Winter weather in the St. Louis area had students hoping for a snow day on Friday, but rather than just crossing their fingers, some students took matters into their own hands.

Superintendent Doc Cornman of Hillsboro Schools tweeted Friday that someone was offering him candy bribes to call off school Friday. A note with an assortment of Reese's peanut butter cups read, "You know what to do."

The first round of "Please Call School Off Tomorrow" candy has arrived. Students in my neighborhood really want a Snow Day!!! They remembered my favorite! pic.twitter.com/QQGjBF1tDb — Doc Cornman (@DocCSupt) January 12, 2018

According to KTVI, it isn't the first time this has happened. Last year someone dropped off Hershey bars.

But the bribes didn't work on the superintendent. He was adamant that school would be in session.

Twitterverse..... Hillsboro WILL BE in session today. It's another great day for the Hillsboro Hawks to soar to new educational heights. It's cold outside, roads are clear, but the buses and buildings will be warm - see ya there. — Doc Cornman (@DocCSupt) January 12, 2018

It doesn't appear to be an isolated incident, though. Another St. Louis-area superintendent said he received candy Thursday night.