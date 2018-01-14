Firefighters rescue two people after car crashes into second sto - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Firefighters rescue two people after car crashes into second story of California building


by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Fire crews worked early Sunday morning to rescue two people after they crashed their car into the second story of a small office building.

Officials say the vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne, landing in the building. One person was able to get out of the car themselves, another person had to be rescued by firefighters. Both victims had minor injuries according to firefighters. A small fire also broke out, which was quickly extinguished.

Crews were working Sunday to remove the vehicle from the building. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known Sunday.

  S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape

    Saturday, January 13 2018

    SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.

  Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

    Saturday, January 13 2018

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

  Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset

    Saturday, January 13 2018

    CERES, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night. Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

  Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

    Sunday, January 14 2018

    NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Police say former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California.    Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department says Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation.    Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed.

  2 people hospitalized after car slides off road, down embankment near Reardan

    Sunday, January 14 2018

    REARDAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports two people were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center Sunday morning after the car they were in slid on an icy road and down a 100-foot embankment about five miles north of Reardan in Lincoln County.

  Police say man charged with kidnapping after holding boy hostage for 30 hours

    Sunday, January 14 2018

    WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) - Authorities outside Cincinnati have jailed a 31-year-old man after they say he surrendered to end a hostage standoff of around 30 hours.    Butler County authorities say a 10-year-old boy was taken to a hospital Sunday morning as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

