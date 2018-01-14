Firefighters rescue two people after car crashes into second story of California building

Fire crews worked early Sunday morning to rescue two people after they crashed their car into the second story of a small office building.

Officials say the vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne, landing in the building. One person was able to get out of the car themselves, another person had to be rescued by firefighters. Both victims had minor injuries according to firefighters. A small fire also broke out, which was quickly extinguished.

Crews were working Sunday to remove the vehicle from the building. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known Sunday.