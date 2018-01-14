Federal probe under way of Hawaii alert mistake

The Latest on a missile threat mistakenly sent by Hawaii officials (all times local):



8:30 a.m.



The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission says it appears the government of Hawaii didn't have reasonable safeguards in place that would have prevented the transmission of a false alert about an imminent missile strike.



Ajit Pai said in a statement Sunday an FCC investigation is well under way into the false alert that sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones across Hawaii. Officials are gathering facts about how Saturday's false alert was issued.



Pai says information collected so far shows it appears Hawaii didn't have safeguards or process controls in place.



Hawaii's emergency management agency's administrator said he took responsibility for the mistake.



The state adjutant general said a written report would be prepared. State lawmakers announced they would hold a hearing next Friday.



___



5 a.m.



Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says people should trust government alert systems and the recent blunder in Hawaii was just a "very unfortunate mistake."



Nielsen spoke on "Fox News Sunday" on Sunday morning about the emergency alert warning of an imminent missile strike that sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones Saturday morning. A second alert saying there was no missile didn't come for nearly 40 minutes.



Nielsen said she would hate for anybody not to abide by government warnings. She said the alerts are vital and doesn't want anyone to "draw the wrong conclusion."



___



8 p.m.



Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.



An emergency alert warning of an imminent missile strike sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones. A second alert saying there was no missile didn't come for nearly 40 minutes.



The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency's administrator, Vern Miyagi, said he took responsibility for the mistake. The state also had problems last month when it reintroduced the Cold War-era warning siren tests.



The state adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Joe Logan, said a written report would be prepared. State lawmakers announced they would hold a hearing next Friday.



Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said the system Hawaii residents have been told to rely on failed miserably.

