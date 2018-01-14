Federal probe under way of Hawaii alert mistake - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Federal probe under way of Hawaii alert mistake

Posted: Updated:
HONOLULU -

The Latest on a missile threat mistakenly sent by Hawaii officials (all times local):
  
8:30 a.m.
  
The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission says it appears the government of Hawaii didn't have reasonable safeguards in place that would have prevented the transmission of a false alert about an imminent missile strike.
  
Ajit Pai said in a statement Sunday an FCC investigation is well under way into the false alert that sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones across Hawaii. Officials are gathering facts about how Saturday's false alert was issued.
  
Pai says information collected so far shows it appears Hawaii didn't have safeguards or process controls in place.
  
Hawaii's emergency management agency's administrator said he took responsibility for the mistake.
  
The state adjutant general said a written report would be prepared. State lawmakers announced they would hold a hearing next Friday.
  
___
  
5 a.m.
  
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says people should trust government alert systems and the recent blunder in Hawaii was just a "very unfortunate mistake."
  
Nielsen spoke on "Fox News Sunday" on Sunday morning about the emergency alert warning of an imminent missile strike that sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones Saturday morning. A second alert saying there was no missile didn't come for nearly 40 minutes.
  
Nielsen said she would hate for anybody not to abide by government warnings. She said the alerts are vital and doesn't want anyone to "draw the wrong conclusion."
  
Hawaii's emergency management agency's administrator said he took responsibility for the mistake.
  
The state adjutant general said a written report would be prepared. State lawmakers announced they would hold a hearing next Friday.
  
___
  
8 p.m.
  
Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.
  
An emergency alert warning of an imminent missile strike sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones. A second alert saying there was no missile didn't come for nearly 40 minutes.
  
The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency's administrator, Vern Miyagi, said he took responsibility for the mistake. The state also had problems last month when it reintroduced the Cold War-era warning siren tests.
  
The state adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Joe Logan, said a written report would be prepared. State lawmakers announced they would hold a hearing next Friday.
  
Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said the system Hawaii residents have been told to rely on failed miserably.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape

    S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape

    Saturday, January 13 2018 5:56 PM EST2018-01-13 22:56:51 GMT

    SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.

    >>

    SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.

    >>

  • Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

    Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault

    Saturday, January 13 2018 9:16 PM EST2018-01-14 02:16:09 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

    >>

  • Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset

    Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset

    Saturday, January 13 2018 7:40 PM EST2018-01-14 00:40:14 GMT

    CERES, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night. Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

    >>

    CERES, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night. Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

    Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

    Sunday, January 14 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-01-14 22:27:38 GMT

    NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Police say former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California.    Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department says Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation.    Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed.

    >>

    NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Police say former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California.    Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department says Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation.    Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed.

    >>

  • 2 people hospitalized after car slides off road, down embankment near Reardan

    2 people hospitalized after car slides off road, down embankment near Reardan

    Sunday, January 14 2018 5:12 PM EST2018-01-14 22:12:24 GMT

    REARDAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports two people were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center Sunday morning after the car they were in slid on an icy road and down a 100-foot embankment about five miles north of Reardan in Lincoln County.

    >>

    REARDAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports two people were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center Sunday morning after the car they were in slid on an icy road and down a 100-foot embankment about five miles north of Reardan in Lincoln County.

    >>

  • Police say man charged with kidnapping after holding boy hostage for 30 hours

    Police say man charged with kidnapping after holding boy hostage for 30 hours

    Sunday, January 14 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-01-14 21:46:13 GMT

    WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) - Authorities outside Cincinnati have jailed a 31-year-old man after they say he surrendered to end a hostage standoff of around 30 hours.    Butler County authorities say a 10-year-old boy was taken to a hospital Sunday morning as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

    >>

    WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) - Authorities outside Cincinnati have jailed a 31-year-old man after they say he surrendered to end a hostage standoff of around 30 hours.    Butler County authorities say a 10-year-old boy was taken to a hospital Sunday morning as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

    >>
    •   