Spokane fire department helps woman save roommate with CPR

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane Fire Department says a woman with no medical experience helped save her roommate early Saturday morning by getting instructions on how to perform CPR over the phone from the Spokane Fire Department.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says they received a call from a woman who was in her bedroom when she heard her roommate fall in the living room. She ran out and found him lying on the floor not breathing. She called the fire department and a communications specialist gave the woman quick instructions how to start CPR.

Meanwhile resources to perform a cardiac resuscitation were dispatched to the home. That includes six firefighters and paramedics. Schaeffer himself checked in on the firefighters who were responding. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Schaeffer wrote he was proud of the woman with zero CPR experience for stepping up and performing CPR, and of the responding firefighters.

The first responders were able to return spontaneous circulation to the patient, giving him the best chance for survival.

Schaeffer also noted that one of the first responders also took time to shovel the home's sidewalk.  

