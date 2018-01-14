Officials say salvaging roadkill makes a lot of sense

Idaho and Washington have passed laws allowing people to salvage roadkill, provided they fill out a short form with the state wildlife agency to get a permit.



The Spokesman-Review reports Washington's law, which took effect July 1, 2016, allows for deer and elk only. Between then and the end of 2017, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says 3,099 animals were salvaged off Washington roads.



Idaho's law, which took effect six years ago, is much broader, listing nearly 50 species of mammals and birds as salvageable. Most animals are fair game, provided they're not endangered, threatened or otherwise protected by federal or state law.



Under a law passed last year, Oregon will begin allowing permit holders to salvage roadkill in 2019.



___



Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)