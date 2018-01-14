Bellingham city officials settle excessive force lawsuit

Bellingham city officials settle excessive force lawsuitPosted: Updated:
S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape
SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.>>
Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.>>
Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset
CERES, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night. Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.>>
Stevens County fire crews respond to serious head-on crash
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash.- Fire crews in Stevens County are on scene of a head on crash north of Deer Park on Highway 395 at Williams Valley Road. Emergency crews say there were seven people involved in three cars. Two patients were transported with critical injuries and another with serious injuries. Washington State Patrol is on scene and the highway will be closed for the next several hours.>>
Spokane Valley man killed after driving into Hayden Lake
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate Saturday after a car crashed into Hayden Lake with two people inside. Both were taken to the hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead. Deputies received a call that a car was sinking at the Honeysuckle Boat Launch on Hayden Lake around 2:30 a.m.>>
Firefighters rescue two people after car crashes into second story of California building
Fire crews worked early Sunday morning to rescue two people after they crashed their car into the second story of a small office building. Officials say the vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne, landing in the building. One person was able to get out of the car themselves, another person had to be rescued by firefighters. Both victims had minor injuries according to firefighters.>>
Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Police say former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California. Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department says Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation. Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed.>>
2 people hospitalized after car slides off road, down embankment near Reardan
REARDAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports two people were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center Sunday morning after the car they were in slid on an icy road and down a 100-foot embankment about five miles north of Reardan in Lincoln County.>>
Police say man charged with kidnapping after holding boy hostage for 30 hours
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) - Authorities outside Cincinnati have jailed a 31-year-old man after they say he surrendered to end a hostage standoff of around 30 hours. Butler County authorities say a 10-year-old boy was taken to a hospital Sunday morning as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.>>
Bellingham city officials settle excessive force lawsuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Officials in the western Washington city of Bellingham have agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging that two police officers used excessive force during a 2015 arrest.>>
Corrections officer, wife charged with luring teen for sex
KENNEWICK, Wash. - An Oregon corrections officer and his wife, a teacher, have been charged with crimes after prosecutors say they tried to lure a teen girl into a sexual relationship.>>
Officials say salvaging roadkill makes a lot of sense
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Idaho and Washington have passed laws allowing people to salvage roadkill, provided they fill out a short form with the state wildlife agency to get a permit. The Spokesman-Review reports Washington's law, which took effect July 1, 2016, allows for deer and elk only. Between then and the end of 2017, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says 3,099 animals were salvaged off Washington roads.>>
Fancy London restaurant experiments with surge pricing
LONDON - A fancy restaurant in London is taking a new approach to menu pricing. You may already be familiar with the concept of surge pricing because of ride-sharing applications like Uber or Lyft. During particularly busy days and times, rides to the airport could cost you more than if you take your ride at non-peak times. Now a top London restaurant, called Bob Bob Ricard, is testing that same concept in its dining room.>>
Spokane fire department helps woman save roommate with CPR
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department says a woman with no medical experience helped save her roommate early Saturday morning by getting instructions on how to perform CPR over the phone from the Spokane Fire Department. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says they received a call from a woman who was in her bedroom when she heard her roommate fall in the living room.>>
Body discovered on Honolulu airport runway
HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii officials say a body was discovered near a runway at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The runway was closed Saturday as authorities investigated. It reopened several hours later and Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said the incident didn't lead to any delays.>>
Federal probe under way of Hawaii alert mistake
HONOLULU (AP) - The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission says it appears the government of Hawaii didn't have reasonable safeguards in place that would have prevented the transmission of a false alert about an imminent missile strike.>>
