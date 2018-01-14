Bellingham city officials settle excessive force lawsuit - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bellingham city officials settle excessive force lawsuit

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -

Officials in the western Washington city of Bellingham have agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging that two police officers used excessive force during a 2015 arrest.
  
The Bellingham Herald reports Bellingham assistant city attorney Shane Brady said settling the lawsuit was a risk management decision made to avoid the risk of larger court costs.
  
The lawsuit stems from the arrest of a Pierce County man who was suspected of hitting a family member during an argument at her home.
  
In the lawsuit, Curtis A. Parrott of Fircrest claimed his shoulder was injured as he was handcuffed, and that police refused his request to place him in restraints with his hands in front of his body.
  
Police Chief David Doll says he supports his officers' actions during the arrest and a review showed they used appropriate force.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

