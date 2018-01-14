2 people hospitalized after car slides off road, down embankment near Reardan

Washington State Patrol reports two people were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center Sunday morning after the car they were in slid on an icy road and down a 100-foot embankment about five miles north of Reardan in Lincoln County.

Investigators say 66-year-old Lois A. Nickels and her passenger, Lois J. Nickels, were headed northbound on Highway 231 in a 2001 Buick Century when the driver lost control on the icy road. The Buick crossed the center line into the southbound lanes and went down an embankment about 100 feet before coming to rest on its wheels.

Both women were injured in the crash and taken to Sacred Heart in Spokane for treatment. Their conditions are not known Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the crash was caused because the driver was going too fast for the conditions.