Neighbors on alert after finding suspicious footprints leading from house to house

A South Hill neighborhood remains on edge after finding fresh footprints in the snow on Thursday. The reason why those prints are suspicious is because they led from house to house to house in the cul-de-sac they live on.

Neighbors took photos of all the steps. They originally thought the prints might be from a meter reader. But first of all, none of the footprints led to the home’s meters and Avista told them none of their employees were or had been in the neighborhood.

The people who live there say the other suspicious thing is that whoever was wandering around made sure to take care to step back into their own tracks.

They say they’ve always been close but now they’re even closer, keeping an eye on one another and informing each other of what they learn to stay safe.

If you know anything about what may have happened near 63rd and Madelia, call Crime Check 509-456-2233.