Sheriff: Casino shuttle boat ablaze, all 50 passengers safe

Sheriff: Casino shuttle boat ablaze, all 50 passengers safePosted: Updated:
S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape
SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.>>
Deputies arrest registered sex offender in Spokane Valley gas station assault
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.>>
Police: California man kills mom over broken video game headset
CERES, Calif. - A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police say he killed his mom during an argument over a broken video game headset Thursday night. Police responded to the home in Ceres, California, just before 10 p.m. They found a woman shot in the head. That 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.>>
Stevens County fire crews respond to serious head-on crash
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash.- Fire crews in Stevens County are on scene of a head on crash north of Deer Park on Highway 395 at Williams Valley Road. Emergency crews say there were seven people involved in three cars. Two patients were transported with critical injuries and another with serious injuries. Washington State Patrol is on scene and the highway will be closed for the next several hours.>>
Neighbors on alert after finding suspicious footprints leading from house to house
SPOKANE, Wash. - A South Hill neighborhood remains on edge after finding fresh footprints in the snow on Thursday. The reason why those prints are suspicious is because they led from house to house to house in the cul-de-sac they live on. Neighbors took photos of all the steps. They originally thought the prints might be from a meter reader. But first of all, none of the footprints led to the home’s meters and Avista told them none of their employees were or had been in the neig...>>
Spokane Valley man killed after driving into Hayden Lake
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate Saturday after a car crashed into Hayden Lake with two people inside. Both were taken to the hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead. Deputies received a call that a car was sinking at the Honeysuckle Boat Launch on Hayden Lake around 2:30 a.m.>>
Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday.>>
Celebrate MLK Day in downtown Spokane with a Rally and Unity March
SPOKANE, Wash.- The City of Spokane hopes you can join them in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday, January 15. The day starts Monday morning at 10am with a Rally at the Spokane Convention Center.>>
Famed opera singer from Spokane celebrates 100th birthday
SPOKANE, Wash.- It's not every day that you get to wish someone a Happy 100th Birthday! Famed opera singer Eleanore Skok celebrated the birthday milestone Sunday with her entire family in Spokane. Skok grew up in the area, then studied at The Juilliard School.>>
Woman searching for driver who hit her parked car downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is frustrated and angry after returning to her parked car and finding that it had been hit and she says no note was left. Danielle Collinson says her car was parked at a meter along Browne near Main in downtown Spokane Thursday morning. She went back to her car around 8 a.m. and saw that it had been sideswiped. “I noticed my tire was popped. It wasn't driveable and there was no information left,” she says. The side mirror and some other debris we...>>
Neighbors on alert after finding suspicious footprints leading from house to house
SPOKANE, Wash. - A South Hill neighborhood remains on edge after finding fresh footprints in the snow on Thursday. The reason why those prints are suspicious is because they led from house to house to house in the cul-de-sac they live on. Neighbors took photos of all the steps. They originally thought the prints might be from a meter reader. But first of all, none of the footprints led to the home’s meters and Avista told them none of their employees were or had been in the neig...>>
Stunner: Keenum-Diggs TD on last play; Vikes win 29-24
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Case Keenum completed a last-ditch heave near the sideline Sunday on the game's final play, as Stefon Diggs slithered away for a 61-yard touchdown to give Minnesota a 29-24 victory over New Orleans and send the Vikings to the NFC championship game with one more win needed to become a first-time Super Bowl host.>>
Sheriff: Casino shuttle boat ablaze, all 50 passengers safe
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities say a casino venture's shuttle boat caught fire and all 50 passengers safely made it to the nearby shore after a rescue operation in the Tampa Bay area. Port Richey Chief of Police Gerard DeCanio says all passengers and crew were able to reach safety in Port Richie after the fire erupted Sunday afternoon.>>
Trump disputes newspaper quote attributed to him on NKorea
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is disputing a quote attributed to him during a newspaper interview about relations with North Korea's leader. The Wall Street Journal on Thursday quoted Trump as saying: "I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un.">>
Idaho governor offers limited support for residency plan
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter is offering limited support for a 10-year plan that proponents say could increase the number of doctors practicing in the state. Proponents of the $16.3 million plan to fund additional medical residencies say it will help pull Idaho out of its 49th-in-the-nation ranking for the number of physicians per 100,000 residents.>>
Iran official: 'No hope' sailors alive on burning oil tanker
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iranian state TV is quoting an official as saying there's "no hope" of survival for missing sailors on burning oil tanker off China. A report Sunday quoted Mahmoud Rastad, the chief of Iran's maritime agency, as saying: "There is no hope of finding survivors among the (missing) 29 members of the crew.">>
