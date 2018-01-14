Woman searching for driver who hit her parked car downtown

One woman is frustrated and angry after returning to her parked car and finding that it had been hit and she says no note was left.

Danielle Collinson says her car was parked at a meter along Browne near Main in downtown Spokane Thursday morning. She went back to her car around 8 a.m. and saw that it had been sideswiped.

“I noticed my tire was popped. It wasn't driveable and there was no information left,” she says.

The side mirror and some other debris were also sitting on the hood of the car. She says she thought it could’ve been a drunk driver. So, she went to neighboring businesses and asked if she could look at their surveillance video. Danielle says she went through 12 hours of it trying to figure out what happened.

“I’m in college,” she says. “I don’t have money to buy a new car. It was frustrating overall.”

She found one video where you can see her snow-covered car parked on the side of the road. She says as a semi truck drives by, something black appears on the hood of the car, which is why she believes it could have been the truck.

She just hopes that no one will have to go through what she is going through now. Danielle has reported this to police. If you know anything, you can give Crime Check a call 509-456-2233.