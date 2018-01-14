Famed opera singer from Spokane celebrates 100th birthday

It's not every day that you get to wish someone a Happy 100th Birthday!

Famed opera singer Eleanore Skok celebrated the birthday milestone Sunday with her entire family in Spokane.

Skok grew up in the area, then studied at The Juilliard School. Her first summer there, she says she performed in Madame Butterfly in Upstate New York.

Skok says she's over the moon she got to sped the today with those closest to her, adding that she's "having fun seeing them all. Some of them I haven't seen for years and years and I'm grateful to have them here with me today."