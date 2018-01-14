Celebrate MLK Day in downtown Spokane with a Rally and Unity March

The City of Spokane hopes you can join them in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday, January 15.

The day starts Monday morning at 10am with a Rally at the Spokane Convention Center. That will be immediately followed by the Unity March through Downtown Spokane.

At noon there will be a Ribbon Cutting and Open House at the East Central Community Center, featuring guest speakers, lunch, and activities for kids.

Spokane City Hall, Spokane Municipal Court, and Spokane Public Library branches are closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in recognition of MLK Day. City parking meters don’t have to be plugged on that day.