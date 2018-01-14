Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets

The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush as he was walking out of the bathroom of the gas station. Inside the bathroom, deputies found the clerk partially dressed and badly beaten. She told detectives she was raped and strangled. Rush is a level three sex offender out of Chelan County.

From behind bars, he spoke about the night of the assault deputies describe as "vicious."

"I came in twice that day," Rush said. "That night actually, I came in the first time with my girlfriend. I was there to turn in some scratch tickets."

Deputies said the victim is in her 40's and has serious but none life threatening injuries. Rush said while he does remember buying the scratch tickets, other parts of the night are blank because he was under the influence of drugs.

He denied committing the assault, but when asked if he felt remorseful, he responded with "absolutely."

Rush was convicted of assault in the second degree with sexual motivation in 2002. He told KHQ that was for assaulting an ex-girlfriend. He will make a first court appearance on the rape and assault charge on Tuesday.

Assault in the second degree

View this statuteSexual Motivation

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm at the Cenex Zip Trip gas station near Trent and Vista arrested 36-year-old Michael D. Rush who was still inside the store. Deputies say the clerk had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. She was found inside the bathroom of the store.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports that early Saturday morning, around 5 a.m., Spokane Valley deputies responded to a panic alarm at the gas station. Already in the area, deputies arrived quickly and found the 24-hour store dark inside with the front door unlocked. When they began to enter, they found a man, later identified as Rush, exiting the bathroom. Rush was immediately detained as deputies worked to find anyone else inside the business.

A woman in her early 40s was found inside the bathroom partially dressed. She told deputies she had been beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted by Rush. She received immediate medical attention at the scene and was taken to a local hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Major Crimes detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

Rush, a convicted felon and a Level 3 registered sex offender from Chelan County was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first degree rape and second degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies say no additional information is available.