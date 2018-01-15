Polson postal carriers arrested for trafficking meth on their ro - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Polson postal carriers arrested for trafficking meth on their routes

Posted: Updated:
by Luke Thoburn, KHQ News Producer
Connect
POLSON, Mont. -

Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes.
  
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.
  
The Missoulian reports the pair were arrested Thursday and released from custody on Friday because of a lack of jail space. A search of their home found nearly a half pound of meth, $1,000 in cash and 10 firearms.
  
Officials with the U.S. Postal Inspector and the U.S. Marshals Service participated in the investigation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets

    Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets

    Sunday, January 14 2018 11:55 PM EST2018-01-15 04:55:41 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday. 

    >>

  • Neighbors on alert after finding suspicious footprints leading from house to house

    Neighbors on alert after finding suspicious footprints leading from house to house

    Sunday, January 14 2018 9:20 PM EST2018-01-15 02:20:41 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A South Hill neighborhood remains on edge after finding fresh footprints in the snow on Thursday. The reason why those prints are suspicious is because they led from house to house to house in the cul-de-sac they live on. Neighbors took photos of all the steps. They originally thought the prints might be from a meter reader. But first of all, none of the footprints led to the home’s meters and Avista told them none of their employees were or had been in the neig...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A South Hill neighborhood remains on edge after finding fresh footprints in the snow on Thursday. The reason why those prints are suspicious is because they led from house to house to house in the cul-de-sac they live on. Neighbors took photos of all the steps. They originally thought the prints might be from a meter reader. But first of all, none of the footprints led to the home’s meters and Avista told them none of their employees were or had been in the neig...

    >>

  • S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape

    S. Idaho school district sued after reported student rape

    Saturday, January 13 2018 5:56 PM EST2018-01-13 22:56:51 GMT

    SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.

    >>

    SHOSHONE, Idaho (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn't remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Polson postal carriers arrested for trafficking meth on their routes

    Polson postal carriers arrested for trafficking meth on their routes

    Monday, January 15 2018 1:52 AM EST2018-01-15 06:52:47 GMT

    POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.

    >>

    POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.

    >>

  • Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets

    Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets

    Sunday, January 14 2018 11:55 PM EST2018-01-15 04:55:41 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday. 

    >>

  • Celebrate MLK Day in downtown Spokane with a Rally and Unity March

    Celebrate MLK Day in downtown Spokane with a Rally and Unity March

    Sunday, January 14 2018 10:33 PM EST2018-01-15 03:33:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- The City of Spokane hopes you can join them in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday, January 15.  The day starts Monday morning at 10am with a Rally at the Spokane Convention Center.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- The City of Spokane hopes you can join them in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday, January 15.  The day starts Monday morning at 10am with a Rally at the Spokane Convention Center.

    >>
    •   