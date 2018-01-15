Polson postal carriers arrested for trafficking meth on their routes

SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is frustrated and angry after returning to her parked car and finding that it had been hit and she says no note was left. Danielle Collinson says her car was parked at a meter along Browne near Main in downtown Spokane Thursday morning. She went back to her car around 8 a.m. and saw that it had been sideswiped. “I noticed my tire was popped. It wasn't driveable and there was no information left,” she says. The side mirror and some other debris we...