Australian dictionary picks 'Milkshake duck' as word for 2017

CANBERRA, Australia -

An Australian dictionary has chosen "milkshake duck" as its word of 2017, though after the announcement most people said they had never heard of the term.
  
Milkshake duck is a term born in the twittersphere that describes an overnight social media sensation whose viral support rapidly dissolves with closer scrutiny.
  
The official definition from Macquarie Dictionary is: A person who is initially viewed positively by the media but is then discovered to have something questionable about them which causes a sharp decline in their popularity
  
Australia's response on Monday was that most had never heard of the term that originated in 2016.
  
Macquarie's committee said the milkshake duck phenomenon was familiar to Australians, even if the term was not.

  • Convicted sex offender accused in Spokane Valley rape was there to turn in scratch tickets

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday. 

  • Neighbors on alert after finding suspicious footprints leading from house to house

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A South Hill neighborhood remains on edge after finding fresh footprints in the snow on Thursday. The reason why those prints are suspicious is because they led from house to house to house in the cul-de-sac they live on. Neighbors took photos of all the steps. They originally thought the prints might be from a meter reader. But first of all, none of the footprints led to the home’s meters and Avista told them none of their employees were or had been in the neig...

  • Polson postal carriers arrested for trafficking meth on their routes

    POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.

  • Image problem? Some cities end their role in A&E's 'Live PD'

    HARTFORD, Conn. - Some law enforcement agencies have ended their agreements to be on A&E Network's real-time police show "Live PD" as local government leaders concluded the program was making their communities look bad. Those agencies include police departments in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Streetsboro, Ohio. 

  • Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46

    LONDON - Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46. Publicist Lindsey Holmes says O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.

  • Washington won't release driver's license info without order

    OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Licensing says it will no longer release personal information to federal immigration authorities without a court order unless required by law. The agency announced the change Monday following a report in The Seattle Times last week that showed the Department of Licensing was handing over personal information to federal authorities 20 to 30 times a month. 

