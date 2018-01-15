US Army hero dog during WWII receives posthumous medal

Chips, shown in this undated photo, served in the U.S. Army during World War II. The mutt took part in Allied campaigns in North Africa, Italy, France and elsewhere in Europe. (U.S. Army Quartermaster Museum)

A U.S. Army dog that attacked a machine-gun nest during World War II has been posthumously awarded Britain's highest honor for animal bravery.



Chips, a German shepherd-husky cross, was awarded the Dickin Medal for actions during a 1943 beach landing in Sicily. According to the soldiers, Chips raced into an Italian machine-gun nest, attacking an enemy soldier and pulling the gun from its mount.



The medal was awarded by veterinary charity PDSA in a ceremony Monday at the Churchill War Rooms in London. The honor was accepted by 76-year-old John Wren of Long Island, whose father donated Chips to the war effort.



PDSA director-general Jan McLoughlin said Chips could "take his place in the history books as one of the most heroic dogs to serve with the U.S. Army."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)