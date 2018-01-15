Image problem? Some cities end their role in A&E's 'Live PD' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Image problem? Some cities end their role in A&E's 'Live PD'

HARTFORD, Conn. -

Some law enforcement agencies have ended their agreements to be on A&E Network's real-time police show "Live PD" as local government leaders concluded the program was making their communities look bad.
  
Those agencies include police departments in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Streetsboro, Ohio. Government leaders say the national spotlight on criminal activity overshadowed the positive things happening in their communities.
  
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina stopped doing the show in August, saying officers needed a break from the cameras.
  
The show airs Friday and Saturday nights. Live camera crews follow officers in several departments around the country, but there is at least a five-minute delay on the video.
  
Producers say that most feedback from police departments has been good and that the show aims to increase the transparency of policing.

